Citizens Holding Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Citizens has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Citizens stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046. Citizens has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of -0.06.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens in a research note on Sunday, March 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

