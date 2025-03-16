ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Short Interest Update

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClimateRock

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in ClimateRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new position in ClimateRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in ClimateRock by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 408,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 117,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

ClimateRock Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CLRC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. ClimateRock has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

About ClimateRock

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

