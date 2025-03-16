CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Up 61.9% in February

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the February 13th total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CLPS Incorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLPS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,210. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. CLPS Incorporation has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

Institutional Trading of CLPS Incorporation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Free Report) by 186.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,237 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CLPS Incorporation worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Featured Stories

