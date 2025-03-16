Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Acquires New Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.85 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.