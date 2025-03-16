Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Update

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the February 13th total of 741,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE FIX traded up $14.67 on Friday, reaching $341.92. 395,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,895. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $416.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $272.93 and a fifty-two week high of $553.09.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

FIX has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,544,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $1,696,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $1,858,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.