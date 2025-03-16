Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 13,030 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Realty Income worth $34,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.69.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.55%.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

