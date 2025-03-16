Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 4,121 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $27,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

