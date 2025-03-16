Comparing ArriVent BioPharma (AVBP) and The Competition

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) is one of 1,070 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ArriVent BioPharma to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of ArriVent BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get ArriVent BioPharma alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ArriVent BioPharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArriVent BioPharma N/A -43.89% -29.67% ArriVent BioPharma Competitors -3,399.87% -235.11% -32.77%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ArriVent BioPharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 ArriVent BioPharma Competitors 8271 22032 50052 1335 2.54

This is a summary of current recommendations for ArriVent BioPharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

ArriVent BioPharma presently has a consensus price target of $39.40, indicating a potential upside of 87.62%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 215.92%. Given ArriVent BioPharma’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ArriVent BioPharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

ArriVent BioPharma has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArriVent BioPharma’s competitors have a beta of 3.74, meaning that their average share price is 274% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ArriVent BioPharma and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ArriVent BioPharma N/A -$69.33 million -8.17 ArriVent BioPharma Competitors $9.94 billion $137.22 million -7.59

ArriVent BioPharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ArriVent BioPharma. ArriVent BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ArriVent BioPharma competitors beat ArriVent BioPharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About ArriVent BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors. In addition, the company develops Furmonertinib, a third-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in multiple clinical trials across a range of epidermal growth factor receptor mutations (EFGRm) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), including a phase 3 clinical trial for treatment of patients with metastatic EFGRm NSCLC; phase 1b clinical trial for treatment of patients with NSCLC with other EGFR mutations and NSCLC with HER2 Exon 20 insertion mutations; and ARR-002. It has strategic collaborations with Aarvik Therapeutics Inc. to discover and develop antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with improved activity and safety over single target bivalent ADCs; and Shanghai Allist Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize Furmonertinib. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.