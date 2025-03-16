Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CON opened at $20.77 on Friday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $24.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CON. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

