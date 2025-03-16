Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 110,400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $31,656,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 453,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,373,000 after buying an additional 160,563 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $181.46 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.58 and a 200-day moving average of $219.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 108.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.81.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

