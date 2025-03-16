Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $307.86 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $307,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

IWF stock opened at $369.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

