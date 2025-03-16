Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 479,488 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 107.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,488 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Paychex worth $130,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $184,216,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Paychex by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,534,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,164,000 after acquiring an additional 672,010 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 30,382.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 568,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,758,000 after acquiring an additional 566,943 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,748,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,627,000 after acquiring an additional 552,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,044,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,458,000 after acquiring an additional 519,761 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.23.
Paychex Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Paychex stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.72 and a 52-week high of $158.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.53%.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
