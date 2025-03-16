Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,318,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.52% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $180,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,541,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,142,000 after purchasing an additional 878,823 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,639,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,509,000 after purchasing an additional 679,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,584,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,635,000 after buying an additional 670,089 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

