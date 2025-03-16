Craig B. Reynolds Sells 2,053 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,601.53. This represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Masimo Price Performance

Masimo stock opened at $168.21 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $194.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.65. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

