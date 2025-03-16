Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Down 30.4% in February

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the February 13th total of 19,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Creative Realities in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Creative Realities Price Performance

CREX opened at $1.88 on Friday. Creative Realities has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 3.39.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.36 million. Creative Realities had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Creative Realities will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Realities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREX. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Creative Realities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Creative Realities by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Creative Realities by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Featured Stories

