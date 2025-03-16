Cryptocurrency Stocks Worth Watching – March 13th

Robinhood Markets, Bitfarms, Bitdeer Technologies Group, HIVE Digital Technologies, and ZenaTech are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of companies that are heavily involved in the digital currency market, such as through mining, trading, or developing blockchain technologies. These stocks are traded on traditional exchanges, offering investors indirect exposure to the innovative yet volatile world of cryptocurrencies, and their value is often influenced by both traditional market forces and the unique dynamics of the crypto industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 19,671,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,874,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

BITF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. 16,325,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,909,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.68. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. 1,699,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,118. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 2.12. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.71. 3,714,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456,787. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.55 million, a PE ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 3.51. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ZenaTech (ZENA)

ZenaTech, Inc., an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

ZENA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.02. 1,360,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,492. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00. ZenaTech has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

