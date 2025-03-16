CV Advisors LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

CV Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Astera Labs accounts for approximately 0.1% of CV Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,794 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,391.52. The trade was a 2.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 125,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $10,382,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,242 shares in the company, valued at $20,157,292.26. This trade represents a 34.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 570,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,242,702.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $72.18 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.31.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

