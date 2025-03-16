Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the February 13th total of 29,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Daiwa House Industry Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DWAHY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.53. 11,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,721. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.54. Daiwa House Industry has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $35.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

