Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2025

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the February 13th total of 29,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Daiwa House Industry Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DWAHY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.53. 11,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,721. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.54. Daiwa House Industry has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $35.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Daiwa House Industry

(Get Free Report)

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.