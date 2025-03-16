Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,624,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,782,651,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,957,000 after buying an additional 118,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Watsco by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,350,000 after buying an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 9.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,783,000 after buying an additional 63,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Watsco by 9.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,263,000 after buying an additional 41,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $486.25.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $508.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $489.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.15. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.82 and a 12-month high of $571.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.24. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 81.51%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

