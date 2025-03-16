Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 206.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in WEX in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in WEX by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in WEX by 552.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX stock opened at $154.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.03 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. Analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Bank of America downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.73.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

