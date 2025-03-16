Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crown by 10,138.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,105,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,791 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,456,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,605 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 125.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,352,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,698,000 after purchasing an additional 751,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 9.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,787,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,556,000 after purchasing an additional 749,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 379.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 687,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,870,000 after purchasing an additional 544,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

CCK stock opened at $89.01 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.84 and a 1-year high of $98.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

