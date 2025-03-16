Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,033 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $150,537,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 935,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,755,000 after acquiring an additional 340,562 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,219,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,233,000 after acquiring an additional 282,458 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 443.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,716,000 after acquiring an additional 129,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.08.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $91.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.07. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.