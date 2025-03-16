Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $894,000 Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in DaVita by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in DaVita by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $143.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.62. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $125.64 and a one year high of $179.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVA. Barclays upped their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.33.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

