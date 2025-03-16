Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 318.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 507.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.39. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

