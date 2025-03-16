Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 189,763 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,584 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 189,763 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,829,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,304 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,587,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,508 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,658,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,014 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,899,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,930,000 after purchasing an additional 346,390 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12,592.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,484,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299,313 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 2.56%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

