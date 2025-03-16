Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,322 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of ARM by 4,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 808,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,774,000 after purchasing an additional 791,392 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth $32,655,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARM by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,265,000 after purchasing an additional 228,467 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth $22,705,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth $16,933,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ARM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARM. Loop Capital lifted their target price on ARM from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.23.

ARM Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $117.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.26 and a 200 day moving average of $141.21. The company has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.19, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $85.61 and a 1-year high of $188.75.

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.