Derek G. Solon Sells 4,400 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) SVP Derek G. Solon sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $146,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,625.67. This represents a 8.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

International Seaways Stock Performance

NYSE INSW opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of -0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $65.94.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 109,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 51,884 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 445.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 180,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 147,468 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 48,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

INSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 target price on International Seaways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

