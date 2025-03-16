DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Down 42.1% in February

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,651,600 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the February 13th total of 2,851,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,303.2 days.

DEXUS Stock Performance

DEXUS stock opened at C$4.03 on Friday. DEXUS has a 12-month low of C$4.03 and a 12-month high of C$5.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.30.

Get DEXUS alerts:

DEXUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow.

Receive News & Ratings for DEXUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEXUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.