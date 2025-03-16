Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Short Interest Up 80.9% in February

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 612,400 shares, an increase of 80.9% from the February 13th total of 338,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,358,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NVDU stock traded up $6.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,828. The company has a market capitalization of $502.95 million, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 4.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.87. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $146.87.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.6505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
