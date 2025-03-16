Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and traded as high as $11.93. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 90,305 shares trading hands.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

