Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and traded as high as $11.93. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 90,305 shares trading hands.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 2.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.
Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
