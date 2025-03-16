Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.4% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $172.66 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.73 and its 200 day moving average is $179.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

