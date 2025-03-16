Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 12,238 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,238 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.45. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

