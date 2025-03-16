Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 353.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,258 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $185,692,000 after purchasing an additional 989,319 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,099,746 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $160,893,000 after purchasing an additional 373,730 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8,503.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 318,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 314,388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,334,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5,606.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,013 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,042,000 after purchasing an additional 215,175 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.78.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $138.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $148,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,575. The trade was a 10.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $234,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,935.22. This trade represents a 5.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $3,428,645 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

