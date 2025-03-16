Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Down 51.2% in February

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the February 13th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ELROF stock remained flat at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. Elior Group has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $3.59.

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning services, facility management, electrical and climate engineering, multi-technology maintenance, hosting and reception services, remote surveillance, energy efficiency, public lighting, green spaces, temporary employment agencies, and subcontracting in the engineering and aerospace industries, etc.

