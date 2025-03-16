Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Down 51.2% in February

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the February 13th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Elior Group Price Performance
Shares of ELROF stock remained flat at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. Elior Group has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $3.59.
About Elior Group
