Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Update

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ECF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,340. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

