Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Update

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of ECF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,340. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $10.14.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile
