Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Encanto Potash shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100,500 shares.
Encanto Potash Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.
About Encanto Potash
Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.
