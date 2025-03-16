Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $65.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,793 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.47% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $65,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $122.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.10 and a 200-day moving average of $128.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $108.40 and a 1 year high of $134.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

