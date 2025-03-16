Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 306.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,768,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086,462 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $77,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 266,200 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.