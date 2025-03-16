Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,187 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.83% of iShares MBS ETF worth $301,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,229,000 after buying an additional 5,521,374 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,342 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,182 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,100,000 after buying an additional 5,443,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,550,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after buying an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.27.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

