Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 21,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $604.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

