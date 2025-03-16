Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Eurocash Price Performance
Eurocash stock remained flat at $1.71 during midday trading on Friday. Eurocash has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.
About Eurocash
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eurocash
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Eurocash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.