Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eurocash S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Eurocash Price Performance

Eurocash stock remained flat at $1.71 during midday trading on Friday. Eurocash has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

Get Eurocash alerts:

About Eurocash

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Eurocash SA engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics.

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.