Evercore ISI Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $550.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $394.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.06. Adobe has a twelve month low of $374.50 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $101,828,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,115,000. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

