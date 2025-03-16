Eyenovia (EYEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($8.00) per share and revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter.

Eyenovia Price Performance

EYEN opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $131.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $2.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EYEN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

About Eyenovia

(Get Free Report)

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.