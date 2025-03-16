Facet Wealth Inc. Acquires 683 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after acquiring an additional 183,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 126,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $257.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.71. The stock has a market cap of $255.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.