Facet Wealth Inc. Buys 40 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,829,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $918.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $951.04 and a 200-day moving average of $848.74. The company has a market capitalization of $392.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total value of $31,853,653.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,241.12. The trade was a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,014.26.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

