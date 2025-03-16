Facet Wealth Inc. Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down previously from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.31.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $313.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.52. The company has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,920. This trade represents a 42.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,367,568.04. This trade represents a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,375 shares of company stock worth $12,866,600. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

