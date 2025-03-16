Facet Wealth Inc. Purchases 37,981 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,981 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $55,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,066,000 after buying an additional 41,181 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 150,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $77.64 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $68.74 and a 1 year high of $78.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.