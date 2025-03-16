Family Firm Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 655 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 960,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,248,000 after acquiring an additional 42,579 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 8.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $261.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.11 and a one year high of $365.88.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa America downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.95.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

