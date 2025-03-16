Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Farmer Bros. Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. Farmer Bros. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $47.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Farmer Bros.

About Farmer Bros.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Stories

