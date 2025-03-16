Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Farmer Bros. Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:FARM opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. Farmer Bros. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $47.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.76.
Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Farmer Bros.
About Farmer Bros.
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Farmer Bros.
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.