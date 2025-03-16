FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,281,335,000 after purchasing an additional 67,502 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,042,050,000 after purchasing an additional 314,380 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $465,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500,736 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $422,202,000 after purchasing an additional 49,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 1,217,117 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $342,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FDX opened at $242.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.37. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $239.50 and a twelve month high of $313.84.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,176.66. This trade represents a 12.40 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,927.98. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FDX shares. Raymond James downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.